Dipu Moni arrested in Baridhara DOHS

Dipu Moni, the social welfare minister in the previous Sheikh Hasina-led government that collapsed following a mass uprising, was arrested in the capital's Baridhara DOHS area last night.

Rabiul Hossain Bhuiyan, joint commissioner (north) of the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed her arrest to The Daily Star.

On information, a police team arrested Dipu Moni around 7:30pm.

Asked about the case against her, Rabiul said, "We'll be able to disclose the charges against her after reviewing the relevant documents."

Meanwhile, a top DB official, who conducted the drive, said there is a case against Dipu Moni in Chandpur. "There are also cases against her in Dhaka. She would be shown arrested in any of those cases."

On August 15, a case was filed against the former minister and her brother JR Wadud Tipu in Chandpur for attacking the residence of Sheikh Farid Ahmed Manik, president of BNP's Chandpur district unit.

Besides, 510 named people and 1,000-1,200 unnamed others were accused in the case.

The case was filed on Thursday following a complaint lodged by A Razzak Hawlader, joint convener of Jubo Dal's Chandpur Municipal unit, said Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohsin Alam.

Manik, who was abroad for medical treatment during the attack on July 18, claimed it was carried out over political enmity.

According to the case statement, armed individuals vandalised, looted, and set fire to Manik's house on JM Sengupta Road.

Dipu Moni, a joint general secretary of the Awami League, was a member of parliament (MP) from Chandpur-3 constituency.

From 2019 to 2023, she was the education minister in the Awami League-led government. She faced criticism for the new curriculum passed during her tenure. Due to a lack of sufficient training, many teachers were confused about how to give classroom instructions, distribute group work to students, and evaluate the students' performances based on the new curriculum.

Between 2014 and 2018, she was chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On January 6, 2009, she became the country's first female foreign minister, serving until 2013. When she was foreign minister, she made headlines for her frequent trips abroad.

Earlier in 2023, The Daily Star published a report on Dipu Moni's involvement in illegal sand lifting in Chandpur. Besides, Dipu Moni and her brother JR Wadud Tipu were found involved in illegal land acquisition at Chandpur Science and Technology University.

Following the fall of the AL government on August 5, law enforcers started arresting the top leaders of the party.

So far, former law minister Anisul Huq, Hasina's private investment adviser Salman F Rahman, former ICT minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former deputy speaker of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad Shamsul Haque Tuku, and Chhatra League leader Tanbir Hasan Shaikat have been arrested and are now in police custody for interrogation.