Dipu Moni, Arif Khan Joy assaulted before and after remand hearing

Dipu Moni remanded for four days, Arif for five

Former social welfare minister Dipu Moni and former deputy sports minister Arif Khan Joy were physically assaulted when they were being taken to court for a remand hearing in a murder case today.

Witnesses said that pro-BNP lawyers reached over the significant police escort to land blows on both the accused, who were being produced before court for a remand hearing in a case filed over the death of grocery shop owner Abu Saeed in Dhaka's Mohammadpur on July 19.

Following the hearing, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Sohag Uddin placed Dipu Moni on a four-day remand and Joy on a five-day remand.

In the courtroom, pro-BNP-Jamaat lawyers chanted slogans demanding their execution. They were continuing their protest inside the courtroom until the hearing was completed, our staff correspondent reports.

At one stage, Joy was about to say something in his defence, but could not as the pro-BNP lawyers shouted over him.

About the assault before and after the hearing, a pro-BNP lawyer, seeking anonymity, said if it happened, such behaviour was unacceptable.

Army, Border Guard Bangladesh members and additional police personnel were deployed on the court premises.

Mohammad Tofazzal Hossain, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Mohammadpur Police Station and investigation officer of the case, produced them with a 10-day remand appeal.

In the remand appeal, Mohammad Tofazzal Hossain, Mohammadpur Police Station officer-in-charge and investigation officer (IO), said both accused were aware of the violence and killing of the victim during a quota reform movement.

So, they need to be remanded to find out the masterminds and instigators behind the murder and their whereabouts, he said.

Dipu Moni was arrested from the capital's Baridhara DOHS area while Arif Khan Joy was arrested from Dhanmondi area yesterday.

On August 13, Amir Hamza Shatil, a resident in Mohammadpur area, filed the murder case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and six others with a Dhaka court.

In this case, the names of Dipu Moni and Arif Khan Joy were not included in the first information report (FIR), but later they were shown arrested.

This was also the first case lodged against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina after she resigned and went to India amid a mass uprising on August 5.

Other accused are Awami League General Secretary and roads highways and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, former DB (Dhaka Metropolitan Police) chief Harun Or Rashid, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman, and former DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarker.

Besides, several top police officials and other government officials were made accused in the case.

In the case, the plaintiff mentioned that Saeed was killed around 4:00pm on July 19, when police were firing indiscriminately on the protesters, following the accused's directives.

The victim's family members, who are very poor, live in Boda upazila of Panchagarh. They do not have the ability to file the case, he mentioned in the case.