Diamond World MD Agarwala sent to jail

A Dhaka court today rejected a bail petition of Diamond World Managing Director Dilip Kumar Agarwala and sent him to jail in a case filed over the death of 16-year-old Hridoy Ahmed during the quota reform movement in front of BRAC University on July 19.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Diluba Afroze Tithi passed the order after Md Sadek, a sub-inspector of Badda Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before the court on completion of his three-day remand in the case.

In the forwarding report, the IO said Dilip gave important information about the incident and the authority was verifying those. So, the IO appealed to the court to confine him in jail until the investigation is completed.

Upon the hearing, the magistrate turned down the defence pleas and ordered to send the accused to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

On September 4, another Dhaka court placed Dilip on a three-day remand in the case after he was produced before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on September 3 arrested Dilip from Akash Tower in Dhaka's Gulshan area in connection with the killing of Hridoy Ahmed.

According to the case statement, it was alleged that Hridoy was shot dead during the quota reform movement in front of BRAC University around 2:00pm on July 19.

Following the incident, a case was filed on August 22 against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Dilip Kumar Agarwala and 159 others at the Badda Police Station.

Agarwala is a former president of Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) and former director and vice president of FBCCI. He is also Awami League's central industry and commerce sub-committee member.