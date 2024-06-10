Dhaka Wasa official Golam Yazdani’s termination illegal: HC

The High Court today declared illegal the termination of Dhaka Wasa's Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Syed Mohammad Golam Yazdani who had allegedly a strained relationship with its Managing Director (MD) Taqsem A Khan.

The court also directed the authorities concerned to reinstate Yazdani as the DMD of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Dhaka Wasa) and to pay his arrear dues in 30 days after receiving the judgement.

The HC bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Bazlur Rahman delivered the verdict following a writ petition filed by Golam Yazdani challenging legality of Dhaka Wasa Board's decision to cancel his contractual appointment and terminate him from his post.

Petitioner Yazdani's lawyer Mohammad Humaun Kabir Pallob told The Daily Star that Dhaka Wasa Board has illegally cancelled the contractual appointment of his client and terminated him from the post on June 22 last year without giving him any opportunity to defend himself as he had a conflicting relationship with Wasa MD Taqsem A Khan over some issues.

Wasa's lawyer Md Nahiyan-Ibn-Subhan told The Daily Star that his client is yet to instruct him to move any appeal before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the HC verdict.