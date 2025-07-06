Dhaka seeks identities of 36 arrested in KL

Bangladesh has formally requested the identities of the 36 Bangladeshis arrested by Malaysian authorities for their alleged involvement in a radical militant movement, said the foreign ministry yesterday.

Last week, the Malaysian authorities announced the arrest of 36 Bangladeshi men aged between 25 and 35 years in security operations carried out in three phases between April 24 and June 21, according to the Malaysian daily The Star.

Of the arrested/detained individuals, formal charges have been filed against five in Malaysian courts.

Of those arrested, 15 have been handed over to the Immigration Department and 16 remain under investigation under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

"The government of Bangladesh is closely monitoring the developments and the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is in close communication with the relevant Malaysian authorities," the foreign ministry said in a statement yesterday.

The High Commission will extend necessary support to the expatriate Bangladeshis wherever needed, it said.

The cell was found to be collecting funds for Islamic State (IS) operations in Syria and Bangladesh, said Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail, Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police.

"We are still determining the total amount collected. We believe the funds were gathered through membership fees and donations," he told the media on Friday.