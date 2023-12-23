Crime & Justice
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Dec 23, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Dec 23, 2023 08:01 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Dhaka Central Jail inmate dies at DMCH

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Dec 23, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Dec 23, 2023 08:01 AM
Dead body

An inmate of Dhaka Central Jail died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) yesterday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Md Sagor, 30, son of Mobarak Ali.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Prison guard Al Amin said Sagor fell sick at Dhaka Central Jail in the morning.

Later, jail guards took him to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 11:40am for treatment, but the doctor on duty declared him dead after an examination.

DMCH Police Outpost in charge Bachchu Mia said that the inmate's body was taken to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ঋণ অনিয়ম
|অর্থনীতি

২০০৮ সাল থেকে ঋণ অনিয়মে ৯২ হাজার কোটি টাকা আত্মসাৎ: সিপিডি

সিপিডি বলছে, খেলাপি ঋণ (এনপিএল) এখনো অনিয়ন্ত্রিত। এটি আর্থিক খাতের জন্য হুমকি। সুশাসন ও সংস্কারের অভাবে দেশের ব্যাংকিং খাত ধারাবাহিকভাবে দুর্বল হয়ে পড়ছে।

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

সার্চ ফর দা অপজিশন!

১৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification