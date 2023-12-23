Dhaka Central Jail inmate dies at DMCH

An inmate of Dhaka Central Jail died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) yesterday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Md Sagor, 30, son of Mobarak Ali.

Prison guard Al Amin said Sagor fell sick at Dhaka Central Jail in the morning.

Later, jail guards took him to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 11:40am for treatment, but the doctor on duty declared him dead after an examination.

DMCH Police Outpost in charge Bachchu Mia said that the inmate's body was taken to the hospital morgue for autopsy.