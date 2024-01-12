Crime & Justice
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Jan 12, 2024 10:21 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 12, 2024 10:39 PM

Dhaka Central Jail inmate dies

UNB, Dhaka
Irregularities in Dhaka Central Jail
Photo: Star

An 80-year-old inmate died after falling sick at Dhaka Central Jail this morning.

Md Shamser Fakir was son of late Arfan Ali. No more details could be found about him.

Sources said he felt sick around 6:30am.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), but the physicians of the emergency department at the hospital declared him dead upon arrival around 7:45am.

Md Bachchu Miah, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost said the body was sent to the morgue for autopsy.

