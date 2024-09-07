Dewanbag Sharif attacked, torched in Narayanganj

Demo held at Sylhet’s Shah Poran’s shrine demanding ban on music

Miscreants attacked and torched the Babe Jannat Dewanbag Sharif, a shrine in Madanpur area of Narayanganj's Bandar upazila, yesterday morning.

At least four persons injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said police.

According to locals and police sources, some people broke into the shrine around 6:00am and carried out arson and vandalism.

As caretakers of the shrine tried to resist, the attackers beat them up.

The shrine again came under attack later at noon, said locals.

Confirming the incident, Golam Mostofa, officer-in-charge of Bandar Police Station, said, "Police are working to identify the perpetrators and bring them to book."

After the incident, Pratyush Kumar Majumdar, superintendent of police in Narayanganj, visited the spot in the afternoon, the OC added.

Earlier on August 25, Aynal Shah Dargah, a shrine in Sonargaon upazila, was demolished in a similar incident.

Meanwhile in Sylhet, hundreds of people from nearby madrasas and mosques held a demonstration at the shrine of Hazrat Shah Poran after Juma prayers yesterday afternoon, demanding a ban on music at the shrine.

Music on Thursday nights and during "urs" ceremony has been an integral part of the shrine's tradition for over seven centuries.

The protesters gathered near the shrine and formed a human chain in front of its entrance, shouting slogans demanding a complete ban on music at the shrine and "consumption of cannabis" by some devotees, terming such activities not permissible in Islam.

Facing the demonstration, Kabul Ahmed, the shrine's khadem (caretaker), accepted their demands. "As their demands are valid based on religious grounds, we will take necessary steps in this regard," he said.