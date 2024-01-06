Detectives arrest BNP man, recover 10 crude bombs in Rajshahi polling centre

Detectives said today that they recovered 10 crude bombs from a polling centre in Rajshahi's Uposhohor area based on information from an arrested BNP activist.

The BNP activist is Sujon Hossain Tawhid, 38, an aide of city unit Jubo Dal President Mahfijur Rahman Riton, said Md Moshiar Rahman, an inspector of detective branch of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police.

A case was filed in this regard against Tawhid and 15 other BNP men with the Boalia Police Station, said the police official.

According to police, at least two crude bombs were exploded at the city's Uposhohor and Ghoshpara areas between 6:30pm and 7:30pm yesterday.

At the time of the blasts, BNP men were leading processions in support of their 48-hour hartal that started from 6:00am today.

Law enforcers said they gathered CCTV footage of the processions and identified Tawhid as the person who set off the crude bombs.

Detectives arrested Tawhid around 12:30am today and quizzed him.

Based on the information he provided, detectives recovered sticks used in the torchlight procession from the Uposhohor graveyard at 1:30am.

At 2:00am, they recovered 10 crude bombs hidden in two buckets at the premises of Uposhohor Government Primary School, which is a designated polling centre.

The RMP's bomb disposal unit neutralised the bombs at the field at 2.30am.