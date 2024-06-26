Despite confessing crime, key accused gets bail within three months

A Dhaka court today granted ad-interim bail to AKM Shamsuzzaman, suspended system analyst of the Bangladesh Technical Education Board, in a case filed over involvement in selling fake certificates.

The bail order has created a mixed reaction among lawyers as the accused had given a confessional statement before a magistrate admitting his involvement with selling fake certificates, court sources said.

Advocate Sayeed Ahmed Gazi, a senior lawyer, told The Daily Star that such bail order will encourage the offenders commit offences again.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Akhtaruzzaman passed the order after his lawyer moved the petition on grounds that their client was arrested on April 1 and had been languishing in jail since then. So his bail petition should be granted, said the defence lawyer.

The prosecution opposed it saying that detectives arrested Shamsuzzaman on April 1 with thousands of original certificates and blank copies of mark sheets stolen from the Technical Education Board.

On April 7, he gave a confessional statement before a magistrate admitting his guilts. So his bail should be dismissed, the prosecution said.

On the basis of information from the confessional statement of Shamsuzzaman, detectives arrested Sehela Parveen, wife of Technical Education Board Chairman Ali Akbar Khan on April 21for her involvement in the fake certificate ring.

On May 2, Sehala secured bail from another Dhaka court.

Following the incident, the Technical and Madrasa Education Division of the Ministry of Education removed Md Ali Akbar Khan from office on the charge of trading certificates.