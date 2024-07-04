Derogatory remarks on judiciary: Kanak Sarwar, Mohsen Rashid summoned

The Supreme Court today summoned Kanak Sarwar, a Bangladeshi journalist living abroad, and Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Mohsen Rashid, directing them to appear before it on July 21 for making derogatory remarks on the judiciary of Bangladesh during an online talk show.

They have been asked to appear before the apex court at 9:00am on July 21 to explain why they made such remarks.

The apex court also ordered Advocate Mohsen not to practice law before the SC's Appellate and High Court Divisions until further order.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order following a contempt of court petition filed against them.

Five other judges are Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique, Justice Md Shahinur Islam and Justice Kashefa Hussain

Barrister Tapas Kanti Baul appeared for the petitioner during the hearing of the contempt of court petition.

Shyamali Nasreen Choudhury, wife of martyr Dr Alim Chowdhury, filed the petition with the SC on June 26 saying that Kanak Sarwar and Mohsen Rashid have made contemptuous, disrespectful and derogatory remarks about the judiciary of Bangladesh, especially the Supreme Court, on the talk show programmee on June 21 with am intention to malign the judicial system of the country.

They made the slanderous and derogatory comments while making statements on a judgement of the UK Supreme Court in favour of Chowdhury Mueen-Uddin, who has been convicted and sentenced to death for committing crimes against humanity and war crimes during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971, Tapas Kanti Baul told The Daily Star.