Wed Nov 15, 2023 09:21 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 09:25 PM

Derogatory remarks on judges: SC summons 7 pro-BNP lawyers

High Court

The Supreme Court today summoned seven pro-BNP lawyers, asking them to appear before this court on January 15 next year over their "derogatory and contemptuous" comments about two apex court judges.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order following a contempt of court petition filed by an SC lawyer.

The pro-BNP lawyers -- Kayser Kamal, Abdul Jamil Mohammad Ali, Fahima Nasrin, Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan, Ruhul Quddus Kazal, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Khan and Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal -- have to explain their roles about the allegations, Assistant Attorney General Md Saiful Alam told The Daily Star.

