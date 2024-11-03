Derogatory remarks on judges: 7 pro-BNP lawyers relieved of contempt charges

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today relieved seven pro-BNP lawyers from the contempt of court charges brought against them for allegedly making "slanderous, derogatory and contemptuous" comments about two the then apex court judges.

The apex court dismissed the contempt of court petition as "being not pressed" meaning that the petition was not presented properly.

Six of the lawyers are Md Kayser Kamal, Fahima Nasrin, Md Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan, Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Khan and Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal.

Another lawyer, Advocate Abdul Jamil Mohammad Ali (known as AJ Mohammad Ali), died in May. So, he was exempted from the charge.

The Appellate Division also imposed a cost on the petitioner, Advocate Md Nazmul Huda, with Tk one lakh for not being present before this court during hearing of the petition.

Nazmul Huda has been ordered to deposit the money to July Smriti Foundation in three weeks.

A full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed delivered the verdict after holding a hearing on the petition.

On August 22 of this year, the SC had excused the six lawyers from personal appearances before the court in connection with the contempt of court petition.

Following the contempt of court petition on November 15 last year, the Appellate Division issued a contempt of court notice and summons order against the seven pro-BNP lawyers.

On that day, six of them appeared before the Appellate Division in compliance with its previous order and sought exemption of personal appearance before it.

SC lawyer Nazmul Huda on August 29 last year submitted the contempt petition to the apex court praying for drawing the contempt of court proceedings against the seven lawyers and to punish them for their comments about the then two SC judges.

Senior Advocate Zainul Abedin appeared for the six lawyers while Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman represented the state during the hearing today.