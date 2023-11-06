Derogatory remarks on judge: HC wants to know whereabouts of BNP leader Habibur

The High Court today wanted to know the whereabouts of BNP leader and former lawmaker Habibur Rahman Habib as he did not appear before the court despite a summons order being issued against him in connection with a contempt of court rule.

The court asked Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mynul Hassan to enquire about Habibur to the law enforcement agencies and inform to this court on November 8.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil fixed November 8 for passing further order on this issue, DAG Mynul told The Daily Star.

On October 15, the bench summoned Habibur Rahman, asking him to appear before it today over his remark about Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman, who sentenced BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust cases when he was a lower court judge.

The HC also issued a rule asking Habibur, an adviser of the BNP chairperson, to explain why contempt of court proceedings should not be drawn against him for making such comments about Justice Akhtaruzzaman, who is now an HC judge.

The HC issued the order and rule on a suo motu (voluntary) move after Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan sent the matter to this bench.