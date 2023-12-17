Derogatory remarks: HC summons ex-Ducsu VP Nur

The High Court today summoned former Ducsu vice president Md Nurul Haque Nur directing him to appear before it on January 17 for making "derogatory comments about the court and judges".

The court also issued a rule against Nur, now president of a faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad, to explain why he should not be punished for committing contempt of court by making the comments.

The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil issued the summon order and rule on a suomoto (voluntary) move following a report published on a Bangla daily newspaper in this regard.

Nur made the remarks at a gathering near Bijoynagar Water Tank on December 7, Assistant Attorney General Kalipada Mridha told The Daily Star.

He said earlier the Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan sent the matter to the HC bench for hearing and passing necessary order to this effect.