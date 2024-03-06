Derogatory remarks about court: Nur offers unconditional apology

Former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students Union (Ducsu) Md Nurul Haque Nur today submitted an undertaking before the High Court, saying that he will not make any derogatory comment about the court and judges and will remain careful during delivering statements at public places in future.

In the undertaking application, Nurul Haque, now president of a faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad, also offered unconditional apology to the HC for making "derogatory comments about the court and judges".

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil kept the application in record and set April 30 for holding hearing on the matter.

The bench also asked Nurul Haque to appear before it on April 30, Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mynul Hassan told The Daily Star.

The court passed the order during hearing of a contempt of court rule against him.

Earlier in the day, Nurul Haque appeared before the bench in compliance with its previous summon order.

Lawyers AJ Mohammad Ali and Kayser Kamal stood for Nur during the proceedings today.

On February 15, the HC bench had blasted Nur saying that his comments have damaged the dignity of the court and the state.

On December 17 last year, the bench issued a summon order and a rule against Nurul to explain why he should not be punished for committing contempt of court by making the comments.

Nurul made the remarks at a gathering near Bijoynagar Water Tank on December 7, Assistant Attorney General Kalipada Mridha told The Daily Star earlier.