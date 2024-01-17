'Derogatory remarks about court': HC gives Ex-DUCSU VP Nur 4 weeks to explain

The High Court today gave four weeks' time to former DUCSU vice president Md Nurul Haque Nur to place his explanation over the allegation of making "derogatory comments about the court and judges".

The court ordered him to give the written explanation to it by February 15.

The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order after Nur's lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali sought time for placing explanation to the bench.

Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mynul Hassan told The Daily Star that Nur must appear before the HC bench by 10:30am on February 15 in connection with the contempt of court rule as the court has not exonerated him from personal appearance.

Earlier in the day, Nur appeared before the HC bench in compliance with its summons order.

On December 17 last year, the HC bench summoned Nur directing him to appear before it today for making "derogatory comments about the court and judges".

The court also issued a rule against Nur, now president of a faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad, to explain why he should not be punished for committing contempt of court by making the comments.

The bench issued the summon order and rule on a suo moto (voluntary) move following a report published on a Bangla daily newspaper in this regard.

Nur made the remarks at a gathering near Bijoynagar Water Tank on December 7, Assistant Attorney General Kalipada Mridha told The Daily Star on December 27.