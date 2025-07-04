Denied VIP access, Jubo Dal leader leads bar rampage

Assault women, loot cash; BNP youth org expels him

A Jubo Dal leader and his men vandalised a restaurant and bar, assaulted women and staffers, and looted cash and liquor after the leader was denied access to a VIP room there in the capital's Mohakhali area.

The key accused is Monir Hossain, 42, convener of Jubo Dal's Banani Thana unit, said police.

The vandalism took place around 8:40pm on Tuesday at Zakaria International Restaurant and Bar on AK Khandaker Road, said Emdadul Haque, a sub-inspector of Banani Police Station.

Abu Bakkar Siddique, assistant general manager of the establishment, filed a case with Banani Police Station on Wednesday, accusing Monir, five named, and 20-25 unidentified accused.

Meanwhile, Jubo Dal yesterday expelled Monir from the organisation for violating party discipline and engaging in activities contrary to its ideology and principles.

In a statement, the youth wing of the BNP said it will not take responsibility for any misconduct by expelled members and urged all leaders and activists to sever all organisational ties with them.

The statement also called upon law enforcement agencies to take appropriate legal actions against him.

According to the case statement, on June 30, Monir visited the restaurant and asked for a VIP room. As all rooms were occupied, the bar staff offered him a regular table. After dining and receiving a discounted bill, he allegedly left angrily, threatening retaliation. The following night, 20 to 25 others, stormed the restaurant and began vandalising the establishment on Monir's orders, it said.

The group allegedly smashed televisions, tables, chairs, crockery, CCTV monitors and cameras, laptops, and glassware, Abu Bakar said in the statement.

When staffers tried to intervene, some of them were assaulted. Before leaving, the attackers threatened to shut down the business if they informed the police, the case statement added. CCTV footage circulated on social media showed members of the group molesting and assaulting two women as they desperately tried to flee the restaurant.

Contacted, Banani SI Emdadul said they have also heard about the molestation and were looking into the matter. "We are investigating the matter. Police are trying to identify and arrest those involved," the SI added.