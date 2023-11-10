Demo For Better Wage: 160 RMG units shut as workers, cops clash

US labour dept calls for probe into 2 workers’ deaths in police firing

Garment workers stage a demonstration blocking the Baipail-Abdullahpur road in Ashulia’s Jamgora area around 9:30am yesterday as law enforcers look on. The protesters took to the streets rejecting the new minimum wage of Tk 12,500. They demanded the minimum wage be Tk 23,000. Photo: Aklakur Rahman Akash

Police and protesting garment workers clashed again in Gazipur and Ashulia while over 160 factories were shuttered yesterday.

The workers, who have been demonstrating for better wages, also demand justice for the two fellow members shot dead recently as police used firearms to disperse the crowds.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Labor condemned the "alleged police shootings" and urged the Bangladesh government to "end the violent crackdown on workers and conduct a full investigation" of alleged police involvement in the killings.

The workers have been demonstrating as they reject the new minimum wage of Tk 12,500 set by a wage board and demand at least Tk 23,000 a month.

According to the factory owners' association BGMEA and police, owners closed over 160 factories in Ashulia and Gazipur amid demonstrations.

Around 9:30am yesterday, several hundred workers from different factories gathered in Kashimpur area of Gazipur and kept the Dhaka-Tangail highway blocked for almost an hour, witnesses said.

Law enforcers used teargas, beat up the workers and chased them away, witnesses said.

Around 3:00pm, several hundred workers of the Tusuka and Mamun garments started demonstrating on the factory premises in Konabari area, police and workers said.

The police arrived soon and assaulted some workers, said several employees of Tusuka, adding that the angry workers then threw brick chunks at the factory building.

However, AKM Ashraf Uddin, officer-in-charge of Konabari Police Station, refuted the allegation of assault.

Clashes between workers and police also took place on Abdullahpur-Baipail road in Narsinghapur, Ashulia. Several workers, a reporter named HM Atik, and Assistant Superintendent of Industrial Police ABM Rashidul Bari were injured by brick chunks thrown by demonstrators.

Arif, a worker of the Hameem group, said he was working at the factory, and around 10:00am, the authorities said the factory would be closed immediately as demonstrating workers from other factories started gathering outside.

He added that he was injured by a brick chip while walking out of the factory.

Police used teargas and firearms to bring the situation under control, said Inspector Riaz Uddin Ahmed Biplab of Detective Branch in Dhaka district (north).

Besides teams of police and Rab, 44 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh were deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Ashulia and other areas where factories are located.

On October 30, garment worker Rasel Howlader, 26, died after Gazipur Industrial Police personnel allegedly shot him at close range, and on November 8, Anjuara Khatun, 28, sewing machine operator of Islam Garments in Gazipur and mother of two children aged below 10, was shot dead as police opened fire on protesters.

STOP 'CRACKDOWN ON WORKERS'

In a statement on Wednesday, the US Department of Labor's Deputy Undersecretary for International Affairs Thea Lee said, "The US Department of Labor is deeply concerned over the escalation of violence and crackdown on workers and trade unionists in connection with Bangladesh's minimum wage review. The department condemns the alleged police shootings of Rasel Howlader on Oct. 30, 2023, and Anjuara Khatun today….

"We call on the government of Bangladesh to respect workers' freedom of assembly, end the violent crackdown on workers and conduct a full investigation of alleged police involvement in Howlader and Kahtun's killings.

"We also call for the immediate release of Jewel Miya, a labor organizer from the Bangladesh Independent Garment Workers Union Federation arrested in connection with the minimum wage protests.

"We urge the government of Bangladesh to revisit the recent minimum wage decision to ensure that it provides equitable compensation that meets the needs of workers and their families. To prevent future unrest, we also urge the amendment of existing labor laws to guarantee that all workers can fully exercise their right to freedom of association and collective bargaining, as called for by the International Labor Organization."

A coalition of 11 labour organisations will hold a rally near Jatiya Press Club today to demand justice for the deceased workers and better wages.