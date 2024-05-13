Default Loan: Travel ban imposed on 4 sons of ex-minister

A Chattogram court yesterday issued a travel ban against four businesspersons, also sons of former minister Nurul Islam, from leaving the country on charges of defaulting on a loan of Tk 30 crore.

Judge Muzahidur Rahman of Chattogram Money Loan Court passed the order following an application of the plaintiff in a case in this regard filed by the Uttara Bank of Chattogram's Agrabad branch on November 26, 2023.

The accused are Mujibur Rahman, managing director of Sanowara Dairy Foods Limited, and its three directors-- Jahidul Islam, Kamrul Islam, and Wahidul.

Nurul Islam is an Awami League politician who served as the minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.

"The court directed the Special Superintendent of Police (SP-Immigration) of the Special Branch (SB) of Bangladesh Police to take necessary measures in this matter," said Rezaul Karim, bench assistant of the court.