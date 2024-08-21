Defaming Zaima Rahman: Arrest warrant issued against ex-state minister Murad

A Narayanganj court issued an arrest warrant against former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hassan yesterday in a defamation case for his indecent remarks on women, especially on BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's granddaughter Zaima Rahman.

Narayanganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Kawsar Alam issued the warrant over the case filed in 2022, said inspector Abdur Rashid, in-charge of the court police outpost, reports our local correspondent.

Advocate Omar Faruk Noyon filed the case on February 6, 2022 against Murad Hassan and an online talk show host Mohammad Mohiuddin alias Nahid Helal as they allegedly made vulgar comments about BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his daughter barrister Zaima Rahman in an interview.

Yesterday, DB police filed a probe report before the court after completing investigation.

An arrest warrant has also been issued against Nahid and the other accused in the case.

Advocate Noyon told reporters that a hearing was held in the court on the probe report filed by DB police. After hearing, the court issued arrest warrants against two accused.