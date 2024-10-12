Deepto tv staff murder - BNP leader found involved: police

5 arrestees remanded

A central leader of the BNP and a deputy director of the Narcotics Control Department are found involved in the murder of a broadcast engineer at Deepto TV, police said yesterday.

Tanjeel Jahan Tamim, 32, was allegedly beaten to death on Thursday by several staff members of Pleasant Properties Ltd, a property developer, along with hired thugs, following a dispute over the handover of apartments in the Mahanagar Project in Rampura.

"In primary probe, we have found the involvement of Shaikh Rabiul Alam Robi and Mohammad Mamun behind the murder," said Deputy Commissioner of police Ruhul Kabir Khan.

Robi is an executive committee member of BNP and Mamun a deputy director at the DNC, according to police.

"We are focusing on crime, not political identity. Charges will be filed against anyone found guilty," said the deputy commissioner.

So far, five individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder. They have been placed on four-day remand each. The detainees are Abdul Latif, 46; Qurban Ali, 24; Mahin, 18; Mozammel Haque Kabir, 52; and Bandhan, 20.

Tamim's father, Sultan Ahmed, filed a case naming 16 individuals, including Rabi, who is also the managing director of Pleasant Properties.

According to the case statement, the company constructed a building on Sultan's land under a contract promising five flats in return. However, after receiving only two flats, a dispute arose between Sultan and Rabiul that escalated over three years.

On Thursday, associates of the company reportedly entered Sultan's home and attacked Tamim, who later died from his injuries at Monowara Hospital.

Meanwhile, Mamun got involved in the conflict as his father-in-law had purchased an apartment in the building.

"Mamun has been made the prime accused in the case. His involvement is under further investigation," the DC added.

The Daily Star tried to contact Pleasant Properties Ltd and Mamun over the phone, but they did not respond.

In a related development, Saiful Islam, the officer-in-charge of Hatirjheel Police Station, has been removed from his post due to negligence in handling the case, the DC said.

He did not elaborate further.