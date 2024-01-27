Decreer Char on padma: Where influentials control shoal land

They are sub-leasing land at high prices denying landless and poor farmers

Farmers cycling to work at dawn while some carrying crops on vehicles or boats. In hindsight, these images paint a positive picture. However, beneath this lies a dark reality. Some local influential persons has subleased land in the Decreer Char to only well-offs and prominent locals, depriving landless and poor farmers. The land meant for the destitute farmers can now only be accessed by wealthy individuals, as per allegations. Photo: Star

Once upon a time, local influential people used to hire musclemen to take control of shoal land in rivers. There were fights between rival groups, and the winner would take the land and use those for agriculture.

Decades later, the practice somewhat still remains the same, only muscle power has been replaced by political influence.

Decreer char, a Padma shoal under Lakshmikunda union in Pabna's Ishwardi upazila, is one such case.

With over 5,000 bighas of land, the shoal is the biggest in the district where a number of cash crops, including banana and vegetables, are cultivated.

Local influentials, with blessings of the ruling political party, have long been controlling the shoal's "Khas" land by taking lease from local administration and then allowing farmers to cultivate the land in exchange of money.

As per rule, landless people are supposed to have the priority to get allotment of "Khas" land. However, at Decreer Char, the rule has been violated for decades.

Photo: Star

The local administration last year leased out 1,158.28 acres of the shoal area under Talbaria Mouja to two people.

One of them, Nazmul Islam, brother in law of then local lawmaker, got lease of 1,040 acres of shoal's land paying Tk 8.20 lakh lease money for one year.

Confirming the matter, TM Rahsan Kabir, assistant commissioner (land) in the upazila, said the lease order was issued on April 12 last year through an open quotation.

According to the lease agreement, there is no scope to issue sub-lease of the shoal land or to harm the land, but Nazmul has been doing it anyway.

Contacted, Nazmul claimed he is doing everything by the book.

"It is not possible for me to cultivate the vast shoal land alone, so local farmers are engaged in cultivation and are being benefitted," Nazmul said.

There are different rival groups with their eyes on the shoal land, and all these groups have to be managed to cultivate the land, he added.

However, farmers said only influential people and comparatively solvent farmers get privilege to cultivate the shoal land while landless and poor ones have no access.

"A group of influentials with blessings of ruling party leaders have been controlling crop cultivation in shoal land and we have to pay Tk 10,000 to Tk 30,000 for each bigha to cultivate for a year," said Selim Mollah, a farmer from Alhaz Market area in the upazila.

"I have taken a Banana cultivation project on 200 bighas of shoal land, taking sub-lease of 80 bighas from the lease-holder's men by paying Tk 20,000 to Tk 25,000 per bigha for a year," said a farmer wishing anonymity.

Farmer Abdul Halim from Niamotullapur village under the upazila, and several others, echoed.

Some local influentials, including Shamsul Alom Shopon, Alom Badsha, Habib and few others backed by the ruling party, have allegedly been involved in controlling the land and making decisions as to who gets to cultivate there.

Photo: Star

There are allegations that they are also involved in encroaching shoal land.

Contacted, Shamsul Alom Shopon said,"The shoal land is leased yearly from the land office by paying revenues to the government. The leaseholder has put us in charge to manage the farmers who are interested in cultivating shoal land," Shopon said.

Some encroachers are engaged in developing commercial projects illegally on the encroached shoal land, many alleged.

Due to commercial importance, cost of getting access to the shoal land for cultivation has been rising rapidly over the last few years, sources said.

Talking to The Daily Star, Subir Kumar Das, UNO of Ishwardi upazila claimed there has been no complaint regarding these matters.

ORIGIN OF LAND LEASING

Asked about the reason behind giving lease of the land in this way instead of traditional land management rule, the UNO said it is because of a court order.

"A case is pending with the court over a long-standing land dispute. Until the case is solved, the court ordered a yearly lease of the land to avoid hassle," said the UNO.

Ever since Decreer Char rose from the river bed after the nation's independence, several groups in Pabna Sadar and Ishwardi upazilas were trying to control the land using muscle power, and engaged in clashes that led to loss of lives.

After two such two rival groups -- Jafir Uddin Gong and Sharif Bishwas Gong -- had confronted each other to grab the shoal land during crop harvest in 1997, the local administration decided to impose Section 144 in the area, before a case was filed and the matter went into court.

The additional district magistrate's court later passed an order directing the local administration to give the shoal land on yearly lease.

Since then, the vast land has been leased to the politically influential people of the ruling party.

Over the past 15 years, ruling Awami League men in the locality and their associates and relatives have been getting lease of the shoal land, and making crores by engaging in illegally encroaching the land or sub-leasing those to farmers in exchange of money.

The previous lawmaker's men are controlling the shoal land as per last year's lease. But new faces may come in control this year as the political situation has changed in the area after the January election, they added.

Earlier, during BNP's tenure, it was the same, said Md Saidul Pramanik, a local pro-BNP leader who used to cultivate on the shoal but is no longer able to do so due to his political affiliation.

Contacted, former lawmaker Nuruzzaman Bishwas said the existing leasing system for Decreer Char's land has been maintained over the years to keep peace.

Asked about his relative Nazmul getting a lease, the former MP claimed he did not influence the leasing procedure.