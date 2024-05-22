Decomposed bodies of woman, two children found

Police recovered the decomposed bodies of a woman and two children from the Kakchar area in Mymensingh's Trishal upazila yesterday.

Police believe the woman was around 30 years old and the children were between the ages of two and four.

The identities of the victims could not be known till the filing of this report around 7:30pm.

On information, police recovered the bodies buried underground around 3:00pm, said Kamal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Trishal Police Station.

Police suspect the murders took place somewhere else a few days ago and the bodies were later dumped at Kakchar, a remote area of Trishal, said the OC.

The bodies have been sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) and Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) have started investigating the incident, said Md Rakibul Akter, superintendent of police at PBI Mymensingh.

The official hoped that the police would soon identify the victims and find leads in the case.