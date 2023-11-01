Death of Two RMG Workers: Punish those responsible

Left-leaning leaders tell rally

A woman who had carried injured coworkers to the hospital shows her bloodied scarf. She said her female coworker was hit on the head on the factory floor by outsiders. Photo: Zyma Islam

Left-leaning leaders from various organisations have demanded justice for two readymade garment workers who were killed during recent clashes between police and RMG workers.

The workers have been demonstrating since last week, demanding a minimum wage of Tk 23,000.

Yesterday, the leftist leaders formed a human chain under the banner of "Mojuri Briddhite Garment Sramik Andolon" in front of the Jatiya Press Club.

During the event, they urged the government and factory owners to immediately increase garment workers' wages to Tk 25,000. They warned of tougher programmes alongside the workers if the demand is not met.

The leaders pointed out that more than 40 lakh garment workers in the country get insufficient wages, making it difficult for them to support their families amid rising prices of essentials.

They criticised the role of some labour leaders, accusing them of prioritising the interests of the government and factory owners.

Taslima Akter, the convener of "Mojuri Briddhite Garment Sramik Andolon", presided over the event.

They also announced a sit-in to be held at 11:00am today.