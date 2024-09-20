Death row convict who fled Kashimpur jail arrested in Dhamrai

Death row convict Feroz Hossain, who was on the run from Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur, was arrested early today by members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) from Kushiara of Dhaka's Dhamrai upazila.

Feroz Hossain, 30, son of Mir Hossain of Kachair village of Dhamrai, sentenced to death on November 9, 2022 in a murder case.

Lt Commander Mohammad Arif Hossain of Manikganj CPC-3 Company of Rab-4 said, "We made the arrest around 4:00am during an operation based on secret information."

He added that Feroz escaped from the Kashimpur High Security Central Jail on August 6, the day after the fall of the Awami League government.

Feroz along with some of his associates hacked to death Shukur Ali, 65, over a land dispute on October 24, 2020. The victim's son filed a murder case with Dhamrai Police Station, the official said.