Death row convict who fled Kashimpur jail arrested

Illustration: Star Digital Graphics

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) today arrested a death row convict Emdadul Haque alias Gonder who escaped from Gazipur's Kashimpur High Security Central Jail on August 6, a day after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Emdadul Haque, 37, of Dakshin Chechri village in Jhalakathi, was arrested from Dhaka's Bangshal area around 12:00pm, said Rab-3 Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (Media) Faizul Islam.

According to the official, on July 2013, Emdadul stabbed a shopkeeper Kazi Zahurul Islam to death in the capital's Mirpur area following previous enmity.

Later, a court sent him to death in the murder case.

He is also accused in several other cases including on robbery and drugs charges.

