Mon May 20, 2024 05:16 PM
Last update on: Mon May 20, 2024 05:21 PM

Death in Rab custody: 2 withdrawn over Suraiya's death

Star Digital Report
Mon May 20, 2024 05:16 PM Last update on: Mon May 20, 2024 05:21 PM

Two law enforcement officials have been withdrawn from their duties over the allegation that a woman died in Rab custody in Kishoreganj's Bhairab.

Bhairab Camp Commander Fahim Faisal has been asked to report to the Rab headquarters, reports our Brahmanbaria correspondent.

Sub-Inspector Nazmul Hasan of Nandail Police Station was attached to the Mymensingh police line on Saturday night, said Mymensingh SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan.

Suraiya Khatun was declared dead on Friday morning by doctors when she was brought to Bhairab Upazila Health Complex from Rab's Bhairab's office.

According to her family members, she was detained on Thursday evening from in front of Nandail Police Station.

Woman dies in Rab custody

They said Suraiya along with her husband Azizul Islam, and son Taijul Islam, was going to Nandail Police Station as they were told to report there.

Suraiya and Taijul are accused in a case filed for torturing and killing Taijul's wife Rekha Akter over dowry.

Taijul and Suraiya were detained and kept in separate rooms at the camp.

Following Suraiya's death, Taijul was handed over to the police, who produced him before a court. He was sent to jail.

However, SI Najmul, investigating officer of this case, denied making any call. He said a Rab team detained her from her home in Chandipasha union of Mymensingh's Nandail upazila.

