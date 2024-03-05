Death of Polish national: Case filed; autopsy done

A murder case has been filed in connection with the mysterious death of a Polish citizen whose body was recovered from a hotel in port city's GEC area on Monday.

A special board of doctors performed the autopsy of the victim Zdzislaw Michal Czeryba, 58, at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) yesterday.

Police said the body will be kept in the freezer of the morgue till the family members or their representatives come to the country.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chawkbazar Police Station Wali Uddin Akbar told The Daily Star that Partha Paratim Gosh, country manager of Big Star, where killed the Polish national worked, lodged a murder case accusing unnamed persons.

"We are scrutinising the CCTV footages and other circumstantial evidence in this connection," said the OC.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (South) Noble Chakma of CMP told The Daily Star "A special board of three physicians performed the autopsy of the foreigner at 1:00pm. After autopsy, the body has been kept at the freezer of the morgue."

"His family in Poland was informed the matter through his office. Apart from that police informed foreign ministry about the incident. A message was also sent to Polish consulate office via the Diplomatic and Protocol Wing of SB," he added.

Police had recovered the body of the Polish national with injuries in head and other parts of the body.