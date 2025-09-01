Death of Khulna journalist: Family rejects suicide claim

The death of Khulna journalist Wahed-uz-Zaman Bulu has raised questions, with his family rejecting the possibility of suicide and demanding a full investigation. Police confirmed they are probing the case.

Bulu, a senior reporter at Sangbad Protidin and a permanent member of Khulna Press Club, was found dead under the Rupsha Bridge last night. His younger brother, Anisuzzaman Dulu, voiced strong doubts over the circumstances.

"Although my brother was under stress due to several personal issues, we cannot accept this," Dulu said. "He never shared much with us, but lately he was troubled. His first wife has been missing for three months, another woman claimed to have married him, and he lost money in a clinic business. Still, if he was in danger, he would have called or sent a message. A person does not just die like this."

Family sources said Bulu, the eldest of three brothers, had faced personal struggles. His middle brother died years ago in a road accident, while his younger brother lives in Dhaka. Having sold their ancestral home, Bulu had been living alone in a rented room in Khulna's Sonadanga residential area. He was childless.

His longtime friend, Kamrul Hossain, a photojournalist with the local daily Prabaha, also questioned the circumstances of his death. "When I saw the scene, it looked suspicious. Police must investigate thoroughly," he said.

Sub-inspector Mohidul Haque of Rupsha River Police Outpost said that the inquest report found visible injuries. "His face was crushed, both arms broken, and there were several marks on his body. The cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy," he said.

Following the post-mortem examination, Bulu's body was taken to Khulna Press Club, where colleagues and local organisations paid their respects. He was laid to rest at Goalkhali graveyard today.