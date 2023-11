Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) yesterday arrested a man in connection with the death of actress Homaira Himu.

The arrestee is Mohammad Ziauddin alias Rufi, her friend.

The Rab's media wing confirmed this in a message.

Further details regarding the arrest could not be known immediately.

Homaira Himu died at her residence in Dhaka on Thursday.

Actors Equity Guild President and actor Ahsan Habib Nasim said she died by suicide.