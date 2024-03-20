Death following C-section, hysterectomy: Husband alleges medical negligence

The husband of a woman who died at Ibn Sina Medical College Hospital in the capital's Kalyanpur following two surgeries, including a C-section, alleged today that her death was due to medical negligence.

Poly Saha, 26, was declared dead around 4:00pm yesterday after giving birth to a son the previous day, said her husband Asif Roy, a pharmacist.

He said she was admitted to the hospital for a Caesarian section on Monday, and hours after the operation, underwent a hysterectomy.

The hospital said proper protocol was followed for both procedures and consent was taken from the patient and relatives at every step.

Following the death, the hospital formed a four-member committee to investigate whether there was any negligence, said Ibn Sina Trust's Senior Assistant General Manager (Administration) Nur-e-Alam Sabuj.

Asif told The Daily Star, "Poly's C-section was performed around 2:15pm on Monday, and the doctor said both mother and newborn were fine. She was taken to the post-operative room around 5:00pm.

"Later, the doctors said Poly was bleeding excessively, and her uterus would have to be removed to stop the bleeding. Her blood oxygen level and blood pressure were very low. In that situation, I consented to the surgery and she was taken away for the hysterectomy."

He said following the second surgery, Poly had a heart attack but the hospital initially did not inform the family of the event.

Asif said that around 9:00pm Monday, when Poly was in post-operative following the hysterectomy, duty doctors told him the bleeding had decreased, but they were still worried about the blood pressure.

"Then the whole night, I was no longer allowed to see Poly. At 4:00am on Tuesday, I was told that Poly's condition was very bad. Then she was taken to the ICU. The doctors did not tell us anything about Poly's condition throughout the next morning.

"I called the doctor more than 20 times, but she didn't respond. Around 1:00pm, they told me that the patient had a heart attack and that the doctors had nothing else to do," alleged Asif Roy.

Alleging medical negligence, Asif said, "Poly was bleeding profusely following both surgeries, but doctors did not take steps to stop it. She had chest pain, her blood pressure was dropping, but the doctors did not take steps. There was negligence everywhere; they didn't care."

Sharmeen Mahmud, gynaecologist and associate professor at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU), performed both surgeries on Poly.

She told The Daily Star this evening, ''I have talked with Poly's relatives about this matter yesterday. The treatment that was given to Poly was according to protocol. An investigation committee has been formed from the hospital. Let them investigate and then I will talk.''

Asked about the allegations, Ibn Sina Trust's Assistant General Manager Sabuj told The Daily Star that the treatment procedure for Poly Saha was followed in the presence of a specialist doctor after informing the patient and Poly's relatives. At every step of the treatment, they took the patient's and relatives' consent, he said.