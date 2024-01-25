Death In Firing: BSF returns BGB man’s body after two days

India's Border Security Force yesterday handed over the body of Border Guard Bangladesh member Mohammad Rais Uddin to the BGB, two days after he was killed in BSF firing at Benapole's Dhanyakhola border.

Commander of BGB 49 Battalion Lt Col Ahmed Hasan Jamil and BGB's Assistant Director Masud Rana formally received the body near Main Pillar 28S of Shikdarpur around 11:00am.

On Monday morning, BGB issued a letter protesting the killing to BSF, which BGB authorities informed that there will be thorough investigation into the death of Rais Uddin.

Lt Col Jamil said the first namaz-e-janaza of the deceased was held at the 49 BGB battalion after Zuhr prayers and the body was later flown by helicopter to his family home in Chapainawabganj's Shibganj upazila.

According to a press release issued by BGB on Monday, a BGB patrol team from the Jashore battalion confronted smugglers near the Dhanyakhola border outpost earlier that day.

Rais Uddin became isolated at one point due to fog, the statement read.

Initially, the BGB learned from various sources that he was injured in a BSF firing and was getting treatment in a hospital in India.

The press release further said that during a flag meeting of the two sides, it was confirmed that he died at an Indian hospital.

Meanwhile, the BSF in a statement issued on Tuesday said Rais Uddin was accompanying a group of cattle smugglers in plain clothes.

The smugglers attacked a BSF member who tried to stop them. The member then fired his weapon in self-defense, it added.