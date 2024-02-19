Death in custody: HC wants to know if autopsies of 13 BNP men were done

The High Court today wanted to know whether post mortem were done of the bodies of 13 BNP men, who allegedly died inside jails in last few months.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah also inquired whether any unnatural death (UD) case was filed in this connection.

"Give the information and you can provide details through filing a supplementary petition", the HC bench told the lawyers who moved a writ petition regarding the matter.

The bench also adjourned hearing of the petition for a week.

BNP's Legal Affairs Secretary Barrister Kayser Kamal filed the petition with the HC on February 11 seeking its order to form a committee with domestic and international human rights organisations to probe deaths of 13 BNP leaders and activists allegedly inside jails in the last six months.

Senior Advocate AJ Mohammad Ali accompanied by lawyers Kayser Kamal and Md Maksud Ullah moved the petition, while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy opposed it.

During today's hearing, the HC bench asked lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali whether the writ petition is acceptable.

AJ Mohammad Ali said the writ petition is acceptable and such incidents of death inside the prisons must be stopped.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told the court that the writ petitioner could have filed cases under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act, 2013 if he has any grievance.