Death in Ctg mob beating: Mother files case, previous enmity behind incident

This is an AI image generated from a photo of the teens being beaten up. The Daily Star is not publishing the actual photo due to its violent nature and the victims being underage.

The mother of 15-year-old Md Rihan Uddin Mahin, who was mercilessly beaten to death by a mob on theft allegations in Chattogram's Fatikchhari upazila early yesterday, has filed a murder case accusing 15 people.

The case was filed with Fatikchhari Police Station last night, accusing five named and seven to 10 unidentified individuals, said Md Nur Ahmed, officer-in-charge of the police station, today.

Meanwhile, his body was handed over to his family after an autopsy, he told the correspondent.

During the incident, two of Rihan's friends -- Muhammad Manik and Muhammad Rahat -- were critically injured.

Police arrested Noman, 23, and Azad, 35, both neighbours of the victim, in connection with the case.

"Several of our teams are working to arrest the remaining accused," the OC added.

In the case statement, the mother, Khadiza Begum, alleged that her son was brutally tortured in front of her eyes, and the attackers did not spare the boy despite her repeated appeals.

The attackers knew the victim as they were all neighbours, and the victim's family and the attackers had a previous feud over different issues, which fuelled the brutal murder, said the mother.

OC Nur Ahmed said, "We checked previous police records and found nothing on the three teens who were tortured. There was no theft incident in the last 10 days in the area."

Sub-Inspector (SI) Faruk Hossain of Fatikchhari Police Station said, "The two other teens -- Manik and Rahat --are now undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

In the case statement, the mother also said that after she heard the sound of a crowd outside her house, she and her husband rushed to the spot and found that the teens were tied to the railing of a bridge with ropes, and the accused were kicking and punching the boys.

The mother and her neighbours tried to restrain the attackers and asked them to call the police if the boys had done anything wrong. However, the attackers hurled abusive words at them and continued beating the boys indiscriminately. When the victim's father tried to save them, the attackers also attacked him, leaving him injured, the statement read.

It added that the attackers barred the victim's family from taking the boys to the hospital. When the police came to the spot, the attackers fled the scene, leaving Rihan dead on the spot.

Rihan was beaten to death, and two others were injured in an attack carried out by a mob of seven to eight people in Chattogram's Fatikchhari upazila early Friday.

Witnesses said a group of seven to eight young men chased the three teenagers, shouting "thieves".