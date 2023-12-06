Death of constable: BNP leaders Amir Khasru, Zahir Uddin denied bail

A Dhaka court today rejected the bail of BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and the party's media cell Convener Zahir Uddin Swapan in a case filed over the death of a constable in a clash between party men and police on October 28.

Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Kader of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court passed the order after their lawyers submitted a criminal appeal against the lower court's rejection of Amir Khasru's bail petition.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zaki Al Farabi on November 3 rejected their bail petitions after law enforcers produced them before his court asking for a 10-day remand.

The magistrate placed them on six-day remands for quizzing about the incident.

Detectives detained the two in Gulshan area on November 3.

On October 28, police filed the case with Paltan Model Police Station against 164 people, making BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir a prime accused in the case.

Police have so far arrested four people, including Fakhrul and BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas in the case.

The same court today rejected a bail petition of BNP Organising Secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince in a case filed over vandalising Muktijuddha Museum of Razarbagh Police Lines and snatching a police weapon during a clash with law enforcers on October 28.

The judge passed the order after his lawyer Syed Zaynul Abedin Mesbah submitted a criminal appeal against the lower court's rejection order.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Syful Islam on November 5 rejected his bail petition after he was produced before his court with a seven-day remand prayer.

The magistrate also placed him on a three-day remand.

Plainclothes men allegedly picked Prince from his sister's house in Badda area of the capital around 8:00pm on November 4.