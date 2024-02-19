Death of child in hospital: Mafia active in medical sectors in Bangladesh, elsewhere

Says High Court

The High Court yesterday said that mafia syndicates are active in the medical sector all across the world and not only in Bangladesh.

"They play games of ducks and drakes with people's lives by supplying expired drugs and faultymedical equipment for business. All authorities concerned need to be conscious about these syndicates," the bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah said during a hearing on a writ petition.

Earlier in the day, a compliance report from the Directorate General of Health Services stated that there were 1,027 private hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres, and blood banks across the country, which are operating with valid licenses. Meanwhile, 15,233 have licences.

On January 9, Supreme Court lawyer ABM Shahjahan Akanda Masum and Shamim Ahmed, father of five-year-old Ayaan who died following a circumcision at United Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, filed the writ that demanded a probe into the incident and sought Tk 1 crore for the victim's family as compensation.

The court scheduled the passing of an order on the writ on Tuesday.

Yesterday, the HC bench allowed Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir to become a party in the case as an intervener as he placed before the court around 100 reported allegations of medical negligence and attacks on doctors and hospitals from 2008 to 2023.

Advocate Shishir Manir told the court that doctors are being attacked, sued with murder charges and sent to jail, and hospitals are being vandalised.

At the same time, many patients allegedly died due to medical negligence, he said, adding that all these unexpected incidents need to stop.

Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy told the court that its order in this regard is necessary to stop the operations of unauthorised hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and blood banks as the DGHS does not hold the power to do so.

On December 31 last year, Ayaan, a nursery student at a private school in the capital, was circumcised at United Medical College Hospital in Dhaka's Badda Thana. Doctors allegedly administered excessive anaesthesia to the child for the procedure without his parents' consent.

Since Ayaan did not regain consciousness several hours after the operation, he was transferred to the hospital's Gulshan branch.

After seven days on life support in the paediatric intensive care unit, doctors declared Ayaan dead, according to lawyer Shahjahan. He also said several other patients died earlier at the same hospital due to mishandling and negligence.