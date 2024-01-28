Death In BSF Firing: BNP demands UN probe

BNP yesterday demanded a UN-supervised investigation into the killing of a Border Guard Bangladesh soldier by Indian Border Security Force along Benapole border area of Jashore.

In a statement, BNP condemned the killing and raised questions about the "sovereignty and independence of Bangladesh".

After the incident, BSF issued a statement, saying the victim, BGB sepoy Mohammad Roisuddin, was accompanying smugglers in plain clothes.

Terming the claim "unacceptable", BNP said a uniformed BGB member could not be mistaken for a smuggler.

BNP alleged that the government's "lust for power" and "subservient foreign policy" has turned Bangladesh into a "subdued state" where even BGB lives are insecure along the border.

BNP termed the border between Bangladesh and India the "most violent and bloody" place in the world.

"Thus far, BSF has killed common Bangladeshis at the border. And now there's no security even for BGB members," the statement said.

BNP slammed the government's "silence" over the killings.

"There has been no peace on the borders under the Awami League government," BNP added.

Although the international community and several Indian rights groups have protested the border killings, India has not taken any action, the statement read.

The killing of the BGB member has caused nationwide outrage and protests, the statement said, demanding immediate steps to stop the border killings and punish those responsible.