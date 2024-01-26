Death in BSF firing: ASK demands joint probe, legal action

Ain O Salish Kendra yesterday demanded necessary legal steps following a joint probe into the killing of Bangladesh Border Guard soldier Mohammad Roisuddin by Indian Border Security Force.

Terming the killing "unprecedented", ASK in a statement said it is imperative to find out the truth behind the incident through a Bangladesh-India joint probe and also take necessary action to avert the recurrence of similar incidents.

Urging both sides to show tolerance, ASK called for fulfilling India's commitment to stop the use of lethal weapons against unarmed civilians along the India-Bangladesh border.

At least 31 Bangladeshis were killed by BSF personnel along the border last year, according to ASK.

Sepoy Roisuddin was shot dead by BSF along the Benapole border in Jashore early Monday. A BGB press release said a patrol team of BGB 49 Battalion intercepted a group of cattle smugglers who crossed into Bangladesh near Dhanyakhola Outpost from India around 5:30am.

Being chased by the BGB team, the smugglers attempted to flee towards India. At one stage, Roisuddin got detached from his team in the dense fog. He could not be found, but later in the day, it was learned from different sources that the BGB soldier was undergoing treatment at a hospital in India after being injured in BSF firing, it said.