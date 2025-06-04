Death of BAWM youths in custody: 384 citizens demand judicial inquiry

A total of 384 citizens issued a statement yesterday demanding a judicial investigation into what they said were the deaths of Lalsangmoy Bawm and Lal Kim Bawm in custody.

In a written statement, they said, "We strongly condemn the indiscriminate arrest of ordinary indigenous people in Bandarban in the name of counter-terrorism -- especially the prolonged imprisonment of innocent civilians, including women and children of the Bawm community."

Quoting the families of Lalsangmoy, the statement said Lalsangmoy, who was imprisoned in a false case, had been undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital for nearly two months.

After his condition became critical due to what they claimed was negligence, he was granted bail on May 29. However, he passed away on May 31.

Meanwhile, Lal Kim died in Chattogram Central Jail custody without receiving treatment on May 15, the statement said.

According to hospital records, he suffered cardiac arrest before arriving at the hospital. His family alleged that he had been held without trial for a year and despite his worsening health, he was denied proper medical care, said the statement.

The statement also placed five demands, including bringing those responsible to justice through a judicial investigation and releasing all arbitrarily detained members of the Bawm community.

The other demands are to stop state surveillance and restrictions on the movement, trade, and livelihoods of the Bawm people; conduct a fair and credible investigation to identify and bring to justice all those, including the KNF, who are directly or indirectly involved in a bank robbery; and ensure equal rights, dignity, security, and justice for all citizens of both the hills and the plains.

The statement's signatories include economist Prof Anu Muhammad, Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, writer and environmentalist Zareen Ahmad, Barrister Sara Hossain, JU Prof Roksana Sultana, DU Prof Gitara Nasreen, rights activist Khushi Kabir, and DU teacher Samina Luthfa, other eminent citizens and 150 members of an organisation.