Death of Ayaan: HC forms new probe body

The High Court itself formed a five-member probe committee yesterday to find out the reasons behind the death of five-year-old Ayaan at United Hospital, saying that the inquiry report submitted by Directorate General of Health Services has anomalies and is not satisfactory.

The committee comprises principal of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Prof ABM Maksudul Alam, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University's Professor Shashanka Kumar Mondal, Dhaka University's Law Faculty's Professor Sheikh Hafizur Rahman Karzon, Dhaka Shishu Hospital's Professor Aminur Rashid, and assistant professor of National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine Sathhi Dastidar.

The court asked the committee to submit its inquiry report in 30 days.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah passed the order while hearing a petition.

The petition was filed by Supreme Court lawyer ABM Shahjahan Akanda Masum and Ayaan's father Shamim Ahmed.

On January 29, the HC bench expressed dissatisfaction with the probe report submitted by DGHS on Ayaan's death, terming the report an "eyewash" and its recommendations "ridiculous."

On December 31 last year, Ayaan, a nursery student at a private school in the capital, was circumcised at United Medical College Hospital in Dhaka's Badda. Doctors allegedly administered excessive anaesthesia to the child for the procedure without his parents' consent.

Since Ayaan did not regain consciousness several hours after the operation, he was transferred to the hospital's Gulshan branch

After seven days on life support in the paediatric intensive care unit, doctors declared Ayaan dead, said lawyer Shahjahan.