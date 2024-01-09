Death after circumcision: Writ seeks Tk 1 crore compensation for family

A Supreme Court lawyer today filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its directive on the authorities concerned to give Tk one crore to the family of five-year old Ayaan, who died following a circumcision at United Medical College Hospital in Dhaka.

Advocate ABM Shahjahan Akanda Masum submitted the petition as a public interest litigation, praying to the HC to order the director general of Directorate General of Health Services to form a committee to probe the allegation against the doctors of being negligent in providing proper treatment to Ayaan.

The petition also sought cancelation of the doctors' certificates following the probe report.

On 31 December last year, Ayaan, a nursery student at a private school in the capital, was circumcised at United Medical College Hospital in capital's Badda.

However, doctors reportedly administered excessive anesthesia on Ayan for the procedure without his parents' consent

He was transferred to the hospital's Gulshan branch from there as he did not regain consciousness in a few hours post-operation.

After seven days of keeping him on life support in the paediatric intensive care unit, the doctors declared Ayaan dead, he said.

Shahjahan said several other patients have died earlier at same the hospital due to mishandling and negligence by the doctors.

The HC may hold hearing of the writ petition on Thursday, he added.