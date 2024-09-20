Death of 17-year-old: Jatrabari ex-OC Mazharul put on five-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed Mazharul Islam, former officer-in-charge of Jatrabari Police Station, on a five-day remand for interrogation in a case filed over the death of a 17-year-old student, Mohammad Arif, in Dhaka's Jatrabari area on July 19 during quota reform protests.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tahmina Haque passed the order after police produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer in the case, said a court staffer.

Mazharul, former general secretary of Bangladesh Police Association, was arrested from the APBN Specialized Training Center in Khagrachari yesterday, according to a forwarding report submitted by police before the court.

On August 26, Mohammad Yousuf, 51, father of the victim, filed the case with Jatrabari Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 232 others.