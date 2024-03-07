DB unearths 'cross-border market' of stolen goods

10 Indian nationals arrested for smuggling stolen in and out cell phones, Indian products into Bangladesh

The Detective Branch (DB) of the police today arrested ten Indian nationals for smuggling in and selling Indian products including stolen cell phones in Bangladesh.

DB said they, with the support of some Bangladeshis, also used to smuggle stolen cell phones from Bangladesh and sell those in India.

The syndicate activities came to light after a DB Lalbagh division team arrested ten Indians and a Bangladeshi from Dhaka's Badda area today, Mashiur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of DB Lalbagh division police told The Daily Star.

The arrested Indian nationals are Raja Shao, 39, Pankaj Biswas, 35, Utpal Miti, 25, Sonu Barman, 21, Dipankar Gosh, 24, Raju Das, 22, Sujan Das, 27, SK Ajgar Ali, 21, Laraib Asrab, 21, and Samarjit Das, 30. All hail from different districts of West Bengal.

The arrested Bangladeshi aid is Murad Gazi, 28.

Photo: Collected

Police seized 21 different brands of stolen Indian cell phones and a huge quantity of Indian cosmetics, clothes, and shoes from the arrestees' possessions, said Mashiur.

He said the arrestees admit that they brought all these products illegally, without paying any tax. They also admitted to bringing those Indian goods in the inter-country trains that run between Dhaka Cantonment and Kolkata.

"The syndicate sold out hundreds of stolen cell phones, liquors, and beer bottles in Bangladesh by smuggling those illegally. They were increasing their stocks ahead of Ramadan and Eid," the police official said.

Mashiur said that the syndicate mainly targeted high-priced cell phones stolen from different crowded places in Bangladesh.

The police official said the presence of this group explains why those phones couldn't be traced despite the arrest of thieves.