DB to seek Interpol's help to bring back ‘mastermind’

Detective Branch (DB) Chief Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid today said they will seek help from Interpol to bring back Akhtaruzzaman Shaheen, the fugitive "mastermind" of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar murder.

Harun, also additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, made the remark while talking to reporters in Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport this morning just before leaving the airport for Kolkata to investigate the murder case.

He also said an application will be submitted through the Inspector General of Police for repatriation of Shaheen, a childhood friend of the lawmaker.

Detectives of Kolkata and Dhaka confirmed that Shaheen was the mastermind of the murder.

He said that a DB team will first go to the murder scene in Kolkata and they will interrogate Jihad, who was arrested in India in connection with the murder.

In the morning today, a three-member DB team left Dhaka and reached Kolkata around 11:00am to investigate the murder of MP Azim, one of the members of the team confirmed it to UNB.

The team, led by the DB chief, includes DB Wari Division Deputy Commissioner Md Abdul Ahad and Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahidur Rahman.

Azim went to Kolkata on May 11 for medical treatment and he remained untraced since May 14.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on May 22 said the MP was brutally killed at a flat in New Town, near Kolkata.

A case was filed on May 22 following the death of the MP.

A Dhaka court on Friday granted an eight-day remand to three accused arrested in connection with the murder.