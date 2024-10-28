DB searches ex-minister Golam Dastagir’s home

Detectives early Saturday conducted a raid at the house of former textile and jute minister Golam Dastagir Gazi in Dhaka's Siddheswari.

As part of the regular operation of DB, a team searched the house as per the rules and regulations, according to a press release sent by Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Seeing the police, the building's security guard fled. Later, with the help of the local police station, the DB team entered the house and conducted the search operation, it also read.

"Based on specific information, the search operation was conducted as part of the arrest of the accused named in an FIR ... ," added the press release.

However, an employee of the house told The Daly Star, "The cops broke the lock of the gate and entered the house and vandalised the CCTV camera first. Later, furniture in four rooms of the house was also vandalised."

Dastagir was arrested in Shantinagar area of Dhaka on August 25. He is now behind bars.