DB picks up Adam Tamizi Haque for questioning

Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque was taken to the head office Detective Branch (DB) in the capital for interrogation tonight.

He was taken to the DB office on Minto Road around 10:00pm after a team of DB arrested him.

Talking to reporters at his office, DB chief Harun Or Rashid said there is a case filed against him under the Digital Security Act. Besides, there are allegations against him that include the burning of a Bangladeshi passport on Facebook Live.

"That's why we will quiz him," Harun said.

He said if Tamizi Haque is found mentally unstable, then he would be sent to a rehabilitation centre and would be quizzed later.

He said they will take legal action against him if they find that he was mentally stable at the time.

Earlier on November 16, Rab men raided the house of Adam Tamizi Haque on Road 111 in Gulshan area of the capital, reports UNB.

Rab said that Tamizi Haque was threatening to take his own life if he was arrested, according to security officials who took part in the raid.

Asked whether he had made any such move this time, Harun said, "He tried but did not get that much scope."

On September 18, Awami League decided to expel Tamizi Haque from the party for criticising the party, the government and a state minister on Facebook Live.