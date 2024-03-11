Day labourer hacked to death over trivial matter

A man has been hacked to death over a trivial matter in the capital's Mirpur area yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Al Amin, 30, a day labourer by profession.

The incident took place in front of Mukt Bangla Market of Shah Ali police station in Mirpur last morning, Mirpur Division Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Masuk Mia confirmed.

He said Al Amin went to the Shah Ali area looking for work early yesterday. There was a conversation between a contractor and a worker named Roni about hiring a man but Al Amin interfered with the conversation and got the job. When Al Amin was leaving with the hirer, agitated Roni hit him on his head from behind with a spade, leaving him seriously injured on the spot.

Later, his co-workers rescued him and brought him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead at around 10:00am.

Efforts are on to arrest Roni, said Maudud Howladar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shah Ali Police Station.

The body has been kept in the morgue of the emergency department for post-mortem, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police outpost.