Day of joy marred by tragedy

Sumon Miah and Sazia Afrin Liza from Narsingdi's Raipura endured a lengthy wait for parenthood. After 16 years, their dreams blossomed into reality with the birth of their twin daughters at a private hospital in Dhaka on Thursday.

However, this long-awaited celebration was overshadowed by sorrow, as Sumon was tragically absent.

Just eight days prior, Sumon, a candidate vying for the vice-chairman position in the Raipura Upazila Parishad election, was killed in a clash with supporters of a rival candidate.

Sumon, 40, son of Charsubuddi Union Parishad Chairman Nasir Uddin, was involved in ruling party politics. He was a former joint general secretary of Narsingdi Government College Chhatra League.

"While it was supposed to be a joyous occasion to welcome the twin babies, our happiness is marred by the brutal killing of my son," said Nasir Uddin, Sumon's father.

"These innocent babies are now fatherless," he added, tearing up.

On May 22, during an election campaign in Mirerkandi area of Paratali Union, Sumon and his followers clashed with supporters of vice chairman candidate Abid Hasan Rubel. There, Sumon was beaten during the clash.

In critical condition, he was rushed to Raipura Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead.

Following his death, the Election Commission has halted the Raipura Upazila Parishad polls.

Besides, two cases were filed with Raipura Police Station, accusing his rival candidate Abid Hasan Rubel as the prime accused.

Safeyet Hossain Palash, officer-in-charge of Raipura Police Station, said they have already arrested four individuals in connection with the killing.

"A reward of Tk 1 lakh has been announced for the arrest of the prime accused, Abid Hasan Rubel, who was a vice-chairman candidate. Efforts are underway to apprehend the other suspects," he added.