Miscreants have vandalised the office of Daily Amader Notun Shomoy yesterday.

Confirming the incident, Executive Editor Sohel Biplob said that miscreants entered and vandalised their office at Tejgaon Industrial Area around 11:00pm.

Nayeemul Islam Khan, press secretary to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, worked as the emeritus editor at Amader Notun Shomoy.